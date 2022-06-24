Tokyo stocks open mixed on firm Wall St., strong yen vs. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Friday as buying on overnight gains on Wall Street was offset by selling prompted by a strengthening of the yen against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 30.54 points, or 0.12 percent, from Thursday to 26,201.79. The broader Topix index was down 3.97 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,847.77. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service and retail issues, while oil and coal product, and air transportation issues led decliners. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 134.81-82 yen compared with 134.92-135.02 yen ...