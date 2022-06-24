Tokyo stocks rise in morning on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Friday morning as sentiment improved on overnight advances on Wall Street, but gains were capped as the yen's slight rise against the U.S. dollar weighed on exporters. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 190.99 points, or 0.73 percent, from Thursday to 26,362.24. The broader Topix index was up 6.06 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,857.80. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, service and chemical, while iron and steel and securities house led decliners.