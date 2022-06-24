Main events scheduled for June 27-July 3

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for June 27-July 3: June 27 (Mon) -- Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from June 16-17 policy meeting. June 28 (Tues) -- Toshiba Corp. to hold regular shareholders' meeting in Tokyo. June 29 (Wed) -- Consumer confidence survey for June to be released by Cabinet Office. June 30 (Thurs) -- Preliminary industrial production index for May to be released by Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. July 1 (Fri) -- Government to ask households, companies to cut power consumption through Sept. 30 to avert outages. -- Bank of Japan to release June Tankan busine...