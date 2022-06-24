Tokyo stocks end higher on firm tech shares, U.S. stock futures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Friday, lifted by advances in technology shares with improved sentiment supported by firm U.S. futures. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 320.72 points, or 1.23 percent, from Thursday to 26,491.97. The broader Topix index was up 14.98 points, or 0.81 percent, at 1,866.72. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, chemical and electric appliance issues.