Japan PM to align with G-7, NATO over Ukraine, China at twin summits

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to reiterate Japan's opposition to any actor using force to unilaterally change the status quo when he travels to Germany and Spain for leaders' gatherings from Sunday, while pressing a case for coordinated action to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine. As leader of the only Asian nation in the Group of Seven -- and the first Japanese prime minister to attend a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization -- his mission is also to address the situation in Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region which is increasingly being challenged by an assertive Chi...