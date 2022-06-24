Power-saving reward points worth 2,000 yen to be given to households

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government said Friday it will provide power-saving points worth 2,000 yen ($15) to households if they take part in a power-saving program. In the run-up to a House of Councillors election next month, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed earlier this week the government will introduce the reward points system to reduce the burden on households of rising electricity prices propelled by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told reporters Friday that additional points will also be awarded to households in line with the amount of power act...