Japan's top court orders Twitter to delete posts on man's past arrest

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's top court on Friday overturned a lower court ruling that dismissed a man's demand that Twitter Inc. delete tweets showing his arrest history, ordering the U.S. company to remove the online tweets. The Supreme Court's Second Petty Bench ruled that the continued existence of the posts constituted an invasion of the man's privacy, overturning a Tokyo High Court ruling and affirming a district court's decision. In 2017, the top court set strict standards in a similar lawsuit, dismissing another man's request to remove news search results of his arrest for child prostitution from Google Inc...