G-7 ministers meet in Germany to discuss Ukraine crisis

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations are meeting in Germany on Friday in the hope of confirming cooperation over Russia's invasion of Ukraine ahead of their leaders' talks later this month. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is joining the talks with his G-7 counterparts online, according to his ministry. The issue of food shortages, which affect such regions as Africa highly reliant on Ukrainian grain imports, is also among the planned topics. The foreign ministerial gathering comes ahead of a three-day G-7 summit involving the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Ger...