Baseball: Nakamura, Murakami demolish Giants as Swallows stretch lead

Sports

Yuhei Nakamura and Munetaka Murakami each homered twice and drove in five runs as the Yakult Swallows stretched their Central League lead to 11 games with a 16-6 whipping of the second-place Yomiuri Giants on Friday. With the Swallows leading 1-0 in the bottom of the first at Jingu Stadium, the veteran Swallows catcher hit his first home run of the year with two on off Tomoyuki Sugano (6-5). Swallows lefty Keiji Takahashi (6-1) allowed a run in the top of the third on a sac fly by Giants cleanup hitter Kazuma Okamoto, only for the Swallows to widen their lead in the home half. Tetsuto Yamada s...
Kyodo News

