URGENT: U.S., Japan launch initiative for Pacific islands amid China's rise

Newsfrom Japan

The United States, Japan, Australia, Britain and New Zealand on Friday launched a new initiative to step up engagement in the Pacific, where China seems to be eager to increase its influence. As the "Partners in the Blue Pacific," the five will enhance efforts to support Pacific priorities and facilitate greater engagement with any partner that shares the values of the region, the White House said, noting that challenges faced there include "growing pressure on the rules-based free and open international order."