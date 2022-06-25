Soccer: Substitutes make impact as Nadeshiko Japan thrash Serbia 5-0

Newsfrom Japan

Hinata Miyazawa scored one goal and set up another Friday as Nadeshiko Japan dominated Serbia 5-0 in an international women's friendly. The 22-year-old midfielder was one of four substitutes to net for current world No. 13 Japan, who used the clash in Stara Pazova, Serbia, to build toward the 2023 Women's World Cup. The visitors played energetically with a high defensive line and led 1-0 at the break thanks to Riko Ueki's 28th-minute opener. Miyazawa made an immediate impact after coming on for Ueki in the 60th minute, crossing for Hikaru Naomoto to head home Japan's second. MyNavi Sendai star...