Baseball: Ohtani 1-for-3 with RBI for Angels in loss to Seattle

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-3 with an RBI but struck out with a chance to tie the game Friday for the Los Angeles Angels, who lost 4-3 to the Seattle Mariners in their series opener. Coming off two of the biggest performances of his career, the two-way star drew a walk in the bottom of the first at Angel Stadium before grounding a single in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to four games. After Mike Trout's one-out RBI triple in the sixth, Ohtani brought the three-time American League MVP home on a groundout, narrowing the Mariners' lead to 4-3. Seattle intentionally walked the hot-hitting ...