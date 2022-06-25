Baseball: Buffaloes' Yamamoto follows no-hitter with 8 shutout innings

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto battled the wind but hung on to strike out nine over eight scoreless innings as the defending Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes shut out the Lotte Marines for the second straight day Saturday in a 4-0 win. Yamamoto (8-3), who threw the season's fourth no-hitter last Saturday, retired the first three batters he faced at Zozo Marine Stadium. The right-hander found it hard to hit his spots in the second inning, when he issued both of his walks and surrendered one of the four singles he allowed at the bayside ballpark east of Tokyo. "I came out the way I always do, trying t...