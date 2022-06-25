Soccer: Leo leads way as 1st-place Marinos hammer Reysol 4-0

Newsfrom Japan

Leo Ceara bagged two goals and two assists Saturday as J-League first-division leaders Yokohama F Marinos maintained their grip on the top spot by thrashing Kashiwa Reysol 4-0. The Brazilian striker doubled his J1 goal tally after netting for Kevin Muscat's side in each half at Nissan Stadium. He set up Takuma Nishimura's 17th-minute opener with a clever back heel, then scored his first goal two minutes later, tapping in after compatriot Elber intercepted the ball and laid it off inside the area. "Ninety-five percent of that goal belonged to Elber," Leo said. "All I had to do was finish, so I ...