Japan PM Kishida hopes to show G-7 unity amid Ukraine war, inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday he will seek to confirm unity with his fellow Group of Seven leaders in responding to Russia's war against Ukraine, inflation and other global challenges. Speaking to reporters at his residence before embarking on a five-day trip to Germany and Spain for G-7 and North Atlantic Treaty Organization gatherings, Kishida also expressed hope for boosting cooperation between Japan and NATO "to a new stage." "I would like to exchange candid views on Russia's aggression in Ukraine, rising prices, the situation in Indo-Pacific and climate change, among...