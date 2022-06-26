G-7 leaders to up pressure on Russia, address spreading war impact

Newsfrom Japan

Group of Seven leaders will start a three-day summit in southern Germany Sunday to keep up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and cope with its growing consequences for the world economy. Ukraine is expected to grab the spotlight during the high-level talks in the mountain resort of Schloss Elmau as G-7 support for its recovery and reconstruction takes on greater importance amid few signs of the war ending. The group imposed powerful sanctions to isolate Russia ever since Moscow launched what they see as unjustified aggression, but the impact of the war, in its fifth month, is also bei...