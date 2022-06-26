Households becoming less tolerant of surging food prices: study

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese households are becoming increasingly less tolerant of surging prices of food and daily necessities, according to a recent analysis of Bank of Japan surveys by a research company. The Mizuho Research & Technologies Ltd. analysis of the household spending surveys runs counter to BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's remark in early June that consumers had become "tolerant" of rising prices. Kuroda was later forced to retract it and apologize following a backlash from the public. The company also found a growing tendency to cut back on expenses for food and beverage. Using data from the BOJ qua...