Baseball: Murakami makes difference as Swallows get past Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Munetaka Murakamai hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the eighth inning and the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows came from behind to win a seesaw game 11-10 against the second-place Yomiuri Giants on Sunday. With balls flying out of Jingu Stadium all weekend, the Swallows bounced back from a 19-5 blowout on Saturday and overturned a 5-1 deficit with a six-run third inning, capped by rookie shortstop Hideki Nagaoka's three-run home run. Reliever Reiji Kozawa entered in the top of the third with no outs and the bases loaded and prevented any more runs from scoring, but surrendered th...