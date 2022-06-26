Baseball: Murakami makes difference as Swallows get past Giants

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Munetaka Murakamai hit a tie-breaking three-run home run in the eighth inning and the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows came from behind to win a seesaw game 11-10 against the second-place Yomiuri Giants on Sunday. With balls flying out of Jingu Stadium all weekend, the Swallows bounced back from a 19-5 blowout on Saturday and overturned a 5-1 deficit with a six-run third inning, capped by rookie shortstop Hideki Nagaoka's three-run home run. Reliever Reiji Kozawa entered in the top of the third with no outs and the bases loaded and prevented any more runs from scoring, but surrendered th...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News