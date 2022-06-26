Soccer: Komai winner sinks Gamba to end Sapporo's 3-game losing run

Newsfrom Japan

Midfielder Yoshiaki Komai scored a fine winner as Consadole Sapporo ended their three-game losing run with a 1-0 home win over Gamba Osaka in the J-League first division on Sunday. Sapporo, who had conceded a staggering 15 goals in those three games, dominated at Sapporo Dome to keep a clean sheet for the first time in six matches and sent Gamba to their fourth straight loss. Gamba carved out the first chance of the match in the 28th minute when Hiroto Yamami lifted a pass over the head of the Sapporo backline to send Hideki Ishige through on goal, but the forward's low shot was saved by home ...