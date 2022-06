Newsfrom Japan

Japan under-21 midfielder Koki Saito has joined Sparta Rotterdam on loan from Belgian second-tier outfit Lommel, the Dutch first division club said Saturday. The 20-year-old, among the players expected to make Japan's team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, joined Lommel from Yokohama FC in January 2021. Saito was part of Japan's third-place team at this month's AFC U-23 Asian Cup. Japan took part in the tournament with their under-21 side.