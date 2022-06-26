URGENT: Japan PM tells G-7 of need to shield economies from inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told his fellow Group of Seven leaders that they need to jointly protect their economies from rising prices amid Russia's war on Ukraine, a Japanese government official said Sunday. Kishida was quoted as telling the leaders' summit in southern Germany that the G-7 should maintain pressure and sanctions on Russia over its invasion. The Japanese leader also stressed the importance of ensuring economic security, adding that the G-7 needs to show a "clear" stance on economic coercion, an apparent reference to China, the official said. Kishida also said the G-7...