Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. surge, easing of Fed hike fears

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday following a surge on Wall Street late last week after U.S. data showing a slight fall in inflation expectations eased concern about aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 249.88 points, or 0.94 percent, from Friday to 26,741.85. The broader Topix index was up 16.59 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,883.31. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, pulp and paper, and electric power and gas issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.02-05 yen compared wi...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News