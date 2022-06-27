Tokyo stocks up in morning on firm Wall St., Fed rate hike woes ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Monday morning, tracking a surge on Wall Street late last week as fears over aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve eased somewhat after U.S. data showed a slight fall in the country's inflation outlook. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 276.80 points, or 1.04 percent, from Friday to 26,768.77. The broader Topix index was up 15.26 points, or 0.82 percent, at 1,881.98. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, mining, and pulp and paper issues.