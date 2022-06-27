Gov't urges energy saving in Tokyo as demand surges amid hot weather

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government called on households and businesses in Tokyo and surrounding areas to reduce their electricity usage between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday due to heightened demand amid soaring temperatures. The call came after the industry ministry issued its first-ever power supply advisory Sunday urging people in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s service area to take energy-saving steps such as turning off lights that are not in use. At the same time, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry called for continued and appropriate use of air conditioners due to the heightened r...