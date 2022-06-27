Main events scheduled for July

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for July: July 1 (Fri) -- Government to ask households, companies to reduce power consumption through Sept. 30 to avert outages. -- Bank of Japan to release June Tankan business sentiment survey. -- Unemployment rate for May to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. -- Ratio of job offers to job seekers for May to be released by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. -- New motor vehicle sales for June to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. -- Mt. Fuji to open on the Yamanashi Prefecture side for this year's climbing seas...