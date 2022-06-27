G-7 leaders to tackle food, energy security threatened by Russian war

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of the Group of Seven will explore ways Monday to better assist Ukraine and address energy and food security, which have taken on a greater importance as a result of roughly four months of Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the G-7 summit in the spa resort of Schloss Elmau as host Germany aims to discuss a recovery and reconstruction plan for Ukraine, akin to the Marshall Plan, which helped Europe rebuild in the aftermath of World War II. Soaring energy, commodity and grain prices are providing a headache for the leaders of Britain, Canada...