Baseball: Hiroshima signs ex-Reds outfielder Akiyama

The Hiroshima Carp have signed former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Shogo Akiyama, the Central League club said Monday, beating competition from his former team the Seibu Lions and another Pacific League club the SoftBank Hawks. Multiple sources close to the matter said a three-year contract has been agreed with Akiyama, who had been seeking offers from Japan following his release from the San Diego Padres' Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, Texas. The Carp are hoping Akiyama will play in the outfield and lead off following the departure of slugger Seiya Suzuki to the Chicago Cubs ahead of this seaso...