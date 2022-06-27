Tokyo stocks end higher as fears of aggressive Fed rate hikes subside

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Monday after U.S. data showing a slight fall in inflation expectations eased concerns about aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 379.30 points, or 1.43 percent, from Friday at 26,871.27. The broader Topix index finished 20.70 points, or 1.11 percent, higher at 1,887.42. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, mining and machinery issues.