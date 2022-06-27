New private financial exchange opens in Japan, first in 12 years

Newsfrom Japan

A new private financial exchange, hoping to be an alternative for the Tokyo Stock Exchange, opened Monday in Japan, becoming the third such exchange and the first to be launched in 12 years in the country, the operator said. The Osaka Digital Exchange or ODX offers trading of stocks and exchange-traded funds from 8:20 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, longer than the TSE's trading hours o 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a plan to introduce next year blockchain, an advanced technology for preventing data hacking. Online financial giant SBI Holdings Inc. owns a 70 percent stake in ODX's operator, Osaka Digital...