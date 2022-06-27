Baseball: Lotte's Romero hurls 7 shutout innings to tame SoftBank

Newsfrom Japan

Enny Romero threw seven innings of four-hit ball as the Lotte Marines overpowered the COVID-19-hit Pacific League-leading Softbank Hawks 8-1 on Monday. The Hawks reported five positive cases of the coronavirus infection earlier in the day, three of them players including veteran former big leaguer Tsuyoshi Wada who was scheduled to start on the mound at Tokyo Dome. Kotaro Otake (0-1) was urgently tasked to start but gave up four runs in the third. With two outs and two on, Hisanori Yasuda's RBI single drove in the opening run for Lotte before Brandon Laird blasted a three-run shot over the lef...