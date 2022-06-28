Japan PM tells Senegal's president Russia is to blame for food crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday expressed concern in a meeting with Senegalese President Macky Sall over the suffering in Africa due to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, emphasizing the invasion's role in causing a global food crisis. During the bilateral talks in southern Germany on the fringes of the Group of Seven summit, Sall said dialogue is important to bring an early end to the war and measures are needed to address its negative impacts in Africa, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said. The Senegalese president expressed gratitude for Japanese support on various fronts includi...