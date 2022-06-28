Tokyo stocks open higher on weak yen, capped by profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, lifted by the yen's slight fall against the U.S. dollar overnight, but gains were capped with investors locking in gains after a three-day Nikkei index rally. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 38.08 points, or 0.14 percent, from Monday to 26,909.35. The broader Topix index was up 5.58 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,893.00. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.43-46 yen compared with 135.43-53 yen in New York ...