Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on weak yen vs. dollar, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning as buying on a slight overnight fall in the yen against the U.S. dollar was offset by profit-taking after a three-day rally on the Nikkei index. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 40.58 points, or 0.15 percent, from Monday to 26,830.69. The broader Topix index was up 3.33 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,890.75. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument and air transportation issues, while mining, and oil and coal product issues led gainers.