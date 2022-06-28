Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on weak yen vs. dollar, profit-taking

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning as buying on a slight overnight fall in the yen against the U.S. dollar was offset by profit-taking after a three-day rally on the Nikkei index. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 40.58 points, or 0.15 percent, from Monday to 26,830.69. The broader Topix index was up 3.33 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,890.75. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by precision instrument and air transportation issues, while mining, and oil and coal product issues led gainers.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News