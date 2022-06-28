Soccer: Nadeshiko Japan hit 5 again to defeat Finland in friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Japan women cruised past Finland 5-1 in a friendly match Monday, wrapping up their two-game European trip with another thumping win following their 5-0 victory over Serbia three days earlier. Nadeshiko Japan went ahead through a 13th-minute own goal before Adelina Engman leveled for the home side with a low strike five minutes later, but Futoshi Ikeda's triple substitution made a telling impact for Japan at Veritas Stadium. Jun Endo steered home a low cross from the right two minutes into the second half and Hana Takahashi bundled home from a corner in the 58th minute as Japan, 13th in the FIF...