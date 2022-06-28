Tennis: Japanese qualifier Hontama through to Wimbledon 2nd round

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese qualifier Mai Hontama advanced in the women's singles at Wimbledon on Monday after her Danish opponent Clara Tauson pulled out with an injury while 4-1 down in the opening set of their first-round match. The 139th-ranked Hontama, making her first appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, broke the 53rd-ranked Tauson in the third game before the match came to an end after half an hour. "I feel I didn't leave everything out there but am happy," said the 22-year-old Hontama, whose low groundstrokes proved effective on the grass court against her tall counterpart. "Unexpectedly, I didn...