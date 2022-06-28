G-7 to slap more sanctions on Russia as leaders' meet wraps up

Newsfrom Japan

Leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations on Tuesday will double down on moves to isolate Russia, with more sanctions targeting its key revenue sources in response to its war in Ukraine. The G-7 will wrap up three days of talks in Schloss Elmau, southern Germany, where discussions have been dominated by rising inflation and shortages in energy and food, issues that have put the global economy in a perilous situation. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the summit with an eye on setting the stage for next year when Japan takes over the G-7 presidency from Germany. With R...