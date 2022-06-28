Tokyo again called on to save energy as heat, shortfalls persist

Newsfrom Japan

The government on Tuesday again asked households and businesses in Tokyo and nearby areas to reduce electricity consumption in response to a spike in demand driven by high temperatures and infrastructure issues. For the second consecutive day, an advisory has urged people in Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s service area to take reasonable energy-saving steps including turning off unnecessary lights from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. while making appropriate use of air conditioners. Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda highlighted the sustained hi...