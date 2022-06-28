Nikkei ends higher in 4-day rally on weak yen vs. U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday, with the Nikkei extending its winning streak to four days, as sentiment was lifted by the yen's decline against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 178.20 points, or 0.66 percent, from Monday at 27,049.47. The broader Topix index finished 19.96 points, or 1.06 percent, higher at 1,907.38. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, real estate, and oil and coal product issues.