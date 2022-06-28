URGENT: G-7 to commit to $5 bil. for food security, tough stance on China

Newsfrom Japan

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations are expected to commit to up to $5 billion to address global food security amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. government official said Tuesday. With a communique to be issued upon the end of the three-day summit in Germany later in the day, the G-7 is set to acknowledge the "harms" caused by what they view as China's nontransparent, market-distorting industrial directives and commit to developing a "coordinated approach to remedy" such practices, the official said. The communique will also include language on Tai...