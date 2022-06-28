Britain to lift import restriction on food products from Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Britain on Wednesday will lift import restrictions on some Japanese food products imposed in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. "I'm delighted that tomorrow, finally, we are able to have Fukushima-origin products all over the shops in the U.K.," Johnson said at the outset of the meeting. Kishida expressed his appreciation for the British decision, coming after his visit to Britain in May when the leaders discussed the issue. The British government had promised to remove the re...