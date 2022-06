Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told leaders of the Group of Seven Nations that Japan will host a G-7 summit under its presidency in Hiroshima between May 19 and 21 next year, a government source said Tuesday. The summit is intended to send a message of peace from Hiroshima, one of the two atomic-bombed cities in Japan during World War II, as Russia has dangled the threat of nuclear weapons since it invaded Ukraine in late February.