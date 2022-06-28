Baseball: Norimoto pitches Eagles past Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Takahiro Norimoto struck out 10 and Rakuten Eagles outfielders threw out a pair of runners at the plate in a 4-2 win over the defending Pacific League champion Orix Buffaloes on Tuesday. The win at Hotto Motto Field Kobe moved the Eagles to within a half-game of the PL-leading SoftBank Hawks, with the third-place Seibu Lions 2-1/2 games back after their 5-2 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters. Norimoto (6-2) did not allow a base runner until one out in the fifth inning and struck out six in a row in one stretch. Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, the Buffaloes put the tying runs on base. That rally ended...