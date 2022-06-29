Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. fall, locking in of gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday after an overnight decline on Wall Street and the locking in of gains after the Nikkei index's four-day rally. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 212.08 points, or 0.78 percent, from Tuesday to 26,837.39. The broader Topix index was down 11.30 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,896.08. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by rubber product, glass and ceramic product, and metal product issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.04-05 yen compared with 136.10-20 yen in New York and 135.75-76 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m....