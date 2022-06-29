Tokyo stocks lower in morning on Wall St. fall, locking in of gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning, weighed down by an overnight fall on Wall Street and the locking in of gains after a four-day rally of the Nikkei index. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 289.48 points, or 1.07 percent, from Tuesday to 26,759.99. The broader Topix index was down 14.64 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,892.74. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by rubber product, marine transportation, and glass and ceramic product issues.