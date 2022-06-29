Tennis: Nishioka eliminated in Wimbledon 1st round

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka suffered a first-round exit from the Wimbledon men's singles draw Tuesday, defeated in four sets by Finn Emil Ruusuvuori. At the All England Tennis Club, Nishioka was beaten by Ruusuvuori 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in his first match since recovering from an illness that kept him in bed for five days and forced him to miss a tune-up event. "I only recovered about two days ago. It was tough today. I didn't find my game," Nishioka said after his loss in the year's third Grand Slam. His Japanese compatriots Taro Daniel and Misaki Doi were also dumped out of the men's and women'...