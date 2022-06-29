FOCUS: Pragmatist Kishida reworks Japan diplomacy amid Russia, China threats

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is projecting himself as a pragmatic leader whose diplomatic decisions can be unconventional. Kishida used his attendance at a Group of Seven summit in southern Germany to show that the hardening of Japan's stance on Russia is real and Tokyo is firmly aligned with the rich club in adding sanctions to pressure Moscow to end the war in Ukraine. In a symbolic move, he then traveled to Spain as the first Japanese leader to participate in a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that provides collective defense for its members, sending a message to Ru...