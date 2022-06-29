FEATURE: Thailand betting on dramatic "boys' love" tourism boom

Newsfrom Japan

Thailand has begun a campaign to attract international tourists, and especially Japanese travelers, using the popularity of homegrown productions of "boys' love," or BL dramas, as a drawcard. At the "Mini Thai Festival" held in Osaka in early June, two booths were set up by video distributors in the "Thai BL" corner, dragging throngs of people away from street food stalls and an exhibition of the combat sport Muay Thai. The Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT, handed out pamphlets on Thai BL. Known in Thailand as "Y series" -- a reference to the Japanese "yaoi" fiction that features homoerot...