Baseball: Ohtani hits homer No. 17 but Angels bullpen collapses

Shohei Ohtani hit his 17th homer of the season on Tuesday but the Los Angeles Angels bullpen squandered an early three-run lead and the team eventually lost 11-4 to the Chicago White Sox. Ohtani hit the third of the Angels' three solo home runs in the third inning at Angel Stadium, all off Chicago starter Johnny Cueto (2-4). Ohtani, the reigning American League MVP, is now tied for eighth in the AL in homers. Seby Zavala ignited a five-run fifth inning for the visitors with an RBI double off Chase Silseth, and Chicago scored five more runs on six hits and two walks off two Los Angeles reliever...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News