S. Korea, Japan resume flights between capitals as COVID-19 eases

Newsfrom Japan

Flights between the capitals of South Korea and Japan resumed Wednesday after being suspended for more than two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Four airlines from the two countries -- Korean Air and Asiana Airlines of South Korea and Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways -- started operating a total of eight round trips a week through the route between Seoul's Gimpo airport and Tokyo's Haneda airport. Kim Eun Jeong, an official of Asiana Airlines, said, "I hope (the flight resumption) will be a catalyst for overcoming coronavirus and revitalizing South Korea-Japan exchanges," prior to t...