Nikkei snaps 4-day rally on U.S. economy concerns, profit-taking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday, with the Nikkei index snapping a four-day rally, after U.S. consumer confidence data raised concerns over the world's largest economy and investors locked in profits. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 244.87 points, or 0.91 percent, from Tuesday at 26,804.60. The broader Topix index finished 13.81 points, or 0.72 percent, lower at 1,893.57. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by rubber, glass and ceramics, and mining issues.